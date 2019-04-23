Meghan Markle shuns tradition, to unveil Baby Sussex on Vogue cover

In Com Staff April 23 2019, 11.43 pm April 23 2019, 11.43 pm

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry recently sparked controversy by refusing to share details of the royal baby's arrival with the nation. And it's now been claimed that she's snubbed the traditional hospital steps photocall in favour of something altogether more Hollywood. The former Suits actress is apparently in talks to debut Baby Sussex on the cover of fashion bible Vogue - and the Queen is said to be deeply against it.

"Meghan is adamant that she is going to do everything about her birth differently from what is usually expected from a royal and unfortunately it's been creating a huge amount of tension between herself and the palace," an insider told new! magazine.

Claiming that she thinks she's "the one who should be calling the shots," the insider said she's having "none of it" when it comes to the advice of courtiers and the "Queen herself".

"Instead she's in talks with Vogue about doing an exclusive at-home photo shoot with her and the baby when she's ready for her close-up and wants to turn it into a big Hollywood showbiz moment," the source added. The Los Angeles-born star reportedly already has her glam squad on standby and has been pouring through old copies of glossy mags for inspiration - with Tom Cruise and Katie Holmes' announcement of baby Suri in Vanity Fair said to be her favourite.

"She's been getting her team of stylists and her make-up artist to help set it all up. The palace is furious as they've only found out about her plans through royal aides," the insider adds.