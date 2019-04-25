Meghan Markle to avoid visit of 'divisive' Donald Trump due to royal baby

In Com Staff April 25 2019, 9.42 pm April 25 2019, 9.42 pm

Meghan Markle is likely to miss US president Donald Trump's first state visit to the UK in June due to her maternity leave. Buckingham Palace announced on Tuesday that Trump and First Lady Melania Trump will be meeting the Queen during his trip from June 3-5. The Duchess of Sussex has previously campaigned against Trump, calling him 'divisive' and 'misogynistic' on a television talk show in 2016.

Meghan also allegedly made a joke about staying in Canada if Trump were to be elected, reported The Sun. But as she is due to give birth any day she likely remains in her home in Frogmore Cottage, Windsor, rather than greet Trump and attend a banquet thrown by the Queen for some 170 guests. The Queen has hosted state visits from US presidents in the past, including President George W Bush and President Barack Obama.

Standard American maternity leave would have the Duchess of Sussex off-duty for at least three months, but the decision is totally left to her. There were reports saying Meghan would like to return to her royal duties after 12 weeks of maternity leave.

A royal source told The Sun: “Meghan has made it very clear she wants to return to work as soon as possible. She has huge amounts of energy, is extremely determined and wants to be as hands-on as possible with her charities. She’s pencilled in three months, but she’ll most likely return to public life in six weeks on the Queen’s official birthday, Trooping the Colour, in June."

The Duchess of Cambridge took only six weeks of maternity leave after giving birth to George, and she took four months off after having Princess Charlotte and about six months after having Prince Louis. "I think the comment Meghan has made in the past before she met Harry before she married into the royal family was one thing, but everything has changed now," Former royal editor Duncan Larcombe told The Sun. He also said he didn't think Meghan would want to make some political statement by not meeting the president.

Trump came to the UK last year for a working visit and it gathered crowds to protest. He was being criticised for not bowing to the Queen and walking in front of her. William Hill bookmakers are offering odds of 3-1 that US President Donald Trump will meet the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's baby during his June state visit. Harry and Meghan's baby is due any day now and if it arrives in April it will have a diamond as its birthstone.