Meghan Markle is reportedly planning to adopt a rescue dog for baby Archie to grow up with. The Duchess of Sussex reportedly wants her son to have a loyal animal companion to play with at their home in Frogmore Cottage, Windsor. Meghan loves to rescue animals and is said to be looking forward to visiting local centres to find the perfect pooch for Archie.

The former actress and Prince Harry currently have two dogs, one of which is Meghan's adopted beagle, named Guy. A royal source told The Sun, "Rescue dogs are a huge passion for her so the pull to adopt rather than buy a puppy is far stronger."

“Meghan really wants a dog with whom Archie can associate his childhood. She hopes they strike up an incredible bond and Archie can make plenty of memories.” The newspaper said royal sources claimed Meghan's mum was behind the idea for a third pooch.

The Duchess used to own another rescue dog, named Bogart, however she had to leave him behind in Toronto when she moved to the UK, because of his old age. Meghan is a patron of the animal welfare charity Mayhew, which rescues dogs and cats around the world.