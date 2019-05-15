Meghan Markle 'warned over clashing with senior royals' as Palace puts foot down

In Com Staff May 15 2019, 11.32 am May 15 2019, 11.32 am

For the past few days, when it comes to Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, all anyone has been able to talk about is their royal baby. Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor was born on May 6, 2019 and has captured the hearts of his family and the nation. But while the world gushes over the little boy, there seems to be plenty going on behind the scenes which could easily wipe the smiles off the new parents' faces. According to the Mail on Sunday, the Queen's staff are currently keeping a close eye on The Duke and Duchess of Sussex to ensure they "respect the chain of command".

Writing for the publication, royal biographer Angela Levin explained how Buckingham Palace has "put their foot down" over Meghan and Harry clashing with more senior royals. She said, "Others in the Royal set-up have been concerned to find that, several times, public appearances by Meghan and Harry have clashed with scheduled engagements for more senior royals, including Prince Charles. Buckingham Palace, I can reveal, has concluded that this can't go on and has already put its foot down." Levin went on to say how the Sussex's recent office move from Kensington Palace to Buckingham Palace was interpreted "as a sign that Harry and Meghan wished to go their separate way from William and Kate", but she claims there is more to it.

"A senior source told me this move was meant as a tactful yet firm way of [Buckingham Palace] working more closely with both the Duchess and her husband," she explained. "The decision was made before his wedding when Kensington Palace began issuing daily statements about Meghan Markle's father."

As a result, the source claims Palace staff will now be keeping a close eye on the couple's diary. They added, "The intention is to ensure what they do is coordinated with the rest of the household so you don't get an Independent State of Frogmore. The Royal Family is a very hierarchical organisation. It's the Queen, Prince Charles, the Cambridges, the Sussexes in that order. As the fourth household, you have to respect that chain of command."