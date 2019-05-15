  3. Other
Royal baby: Meghan Markle and Harry 'hosted friends hours before she went into labour'

Other

Meghan Markle 'warned over clashing with senior royals' as Palace puts foot down

A royal biographer has claimed staff at Buckingham Palace are keeping 'a close eye' on The Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

back
Buckhingam palaceMeghan MarklePrince HarryRoyal familyThe Duchess of SussexThe Duke of Sussex
nextKate Middleton sends a special message with her outfit choice for an important family visit

within