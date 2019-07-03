In Com Staff July 03 2019, 2.25 pm July 03 2019, 2.25 pm

Priyanka Chopra has opened up about why she feels Meghan Markle has 'fulfilled her destiny'. The Bollywood star is close friends with the Duchess of Sussex and has said the American Royal was 'always meant for big things'. Chopra, who was at the wedding of Meghan and Harry last year, said that the former Suits actress was always hoping to 'become a voice for change'. Speaking to Elle UK magazine, Chopra said, "Megs... she was always meant for big things. To be a change and be an important voice in doing that. It's amazing that she found that calling and has the platform to be able to do it."

Chopra believes that the birth of Meghan and Harry's son Archie in May, has helped Meghan 'find her calling'. She revealed, "I'm a big believer in taking charge of your life, but there's got to be something bigger that puts us into the circumstances that we are put in. Destiny has a weird way of helping you to find your calling." Speaking about her own situation with husband Nick Jonas, who she married in December last year, Chopra revealed that she may end up living closer to Meghan in the future.