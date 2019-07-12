Mirror July 12 2019, 5.08 pm July 12 2019, 5.08 pm

Meghan Markle was 'turned down for a modelling role' on The Wendy Williams Show before she landed her part in Suits. The Duchess of Sussex had applied to the 54-year-old talk show host in a bid to become one of the regular models who were used doing fashion segments. But it turned out to be a chastening experience for Meghan. Speaking about how Meghan's life could have branched off in a very different direction, Wendy said, "She came here to be on one of our models. We do the fashion things like that. This was before she met the man, the redhead, Harry. But Meghan knows Wendy's show, Meghan wanted to work here."

It is believed Meghan applied for the role before she landed her place in the cast of Suits, which hit screens in 2011. The Wendy Williams Show has been aired for 11 years, so this would place Meghan's request around 2009/10. Wendy Williams had spoken about Meghan's early years previously, as she had revealed a rather saucy moment in which the Duchess briefly appeared in a reboot of Beverly Hills, 90210. In the naughty scene, Meghan's character is caught performing oral sex on Ethan, who is played by Dustin Milligan, after they got it on in a car park. Recalling the previous roles that Meghan had played before she was catapulted into the public domain by her character in the popular Suits. Wendy revealed, "She's got quite the past."

This past included a stint on the US version of Deal or No Deal, in which Meghan was one of the 'suitcase girls', who were mini-skirt wearing models that brought in the metal suitcases which contained the amounts that had been rejected by the hopeful contestants. Wendy said, "I respect Meghan Markle ’s hustle and I respect her game. However, she’s a bit of a wild card, you know, because she goes from being the Deal or No Deal girl. So this is a girl looking for a game. She came here to Wendy to find out what she could do here. She’s been here, she’s been in our building, we have her DNA." Meghan's short stint on the game show, which was hosted by Howie Mandel, was ten years before she met Prince Harry.