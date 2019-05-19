  3. Other
Meghan Markle's advice to Prince Harry that helped repair bond with dad Charles

Other

Meghan Markle's advice to Prince Harry that helped repair bond with dad Charles

Although the Duchess of Sussex remains estranged from her own dad Thomas, she is understood to have told her husband to 'look after the family you've got'

back
Meghan MarklePrince CharlesPrince Harryprince williamsThe Duchess of SussexThe Duke of Sussex
nextMeghan Markle's fans baffled by key details on Archie's birth certificate

within