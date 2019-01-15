Meghan Markle's bodyguard resigns, the Duchess desires to be 'one of the people'

It was only on Monday that we came across a news piece which revealed that Meghan Markle’s bodyguard quit her job after less than a year in the role. Reports added that her departure was due to ‘personal reasons’ and not because of any bad blood between her and the Royal couple. We, however, now hear a completely different side to the story. According to latest developments, Meghan’s desire to be ‘one of the people’ is the reason behind her bodyguard’s exit.

A source informed the Daily Telegraph, “Unlike someone who has grown up in the Royal Family and has been used to close protection from an early age, having it can be quite constraining.” The source added saying, “Even though she was a famous actress, she could still do what she wanted in the way of getting around freely. But in her current role, she can’t go anywhere without her protection team and that’s a massive constraining force on an individual like her.”

This comes after the resignations of two other staff members, including the Duchess’ private secretary Samantha Cohen and her personal assistant Melissa Touabti. The resignations even sparked speculations of Meghan being difficult to work with and certain claims referred to her as ‘Duchess Difficult’ and ‘Hurricane Meghan’.