image
Tuesday, January 15th 2019
English

get the
hottest gossip

Meghan Markle's bodyguard resigns, the Duchess desires to be 'one of the people'

Other

Meghan Markle's bodyguard resigns, the Duchess desires to be 'one of the people'

Darshana DeviDarshana Devi   January 15 2019, 1.21 pm
back
DuchessDukeMeghan MarklenewsOtherPrince HarryRoyal Couple
nextRoger Federer reveals how he stole his first kiss with wife Mirka
ALSO READ

Meghan Markle tops the list of royal ladies with costliest wardrobes

Meghan Markle's half brother Thomas Markle arrested for drunk driving

Prince Harry, can we have your real name please?