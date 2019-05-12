  3. Other
Meghan Markle's ex-husband to marry just days after royal baby was born

Other

Meghan Markle's ex-husband to marry just days after royal baby was born

Hollywood producer Trevor Engelson is getting ready to marry his fiancée Tracey Kurland just days after Meghan and Harry welcomed their first child.

back
EntertainmentHollywood OthersMeghan MarklenewsPrince HarryTracey KurlandTrevor Engelson
nextPrince Harry 'named baby Archie after officer who saved his army career'

within