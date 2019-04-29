Meghan Markle's fans convinced she's in labour after spotting 'police escort'

In Com Staff April 29 2019, 8.18 pm April 29 2019, 8.18 pm

Meghan Markle 's fans are convinced that the Duchess of Sussex has gone into labour after spotting a police escort. Witnesses saw a number of cars rushing through Chiswick, which is between Windsor and London, this morning. Many believe this could be part of the route the couple will take when Baby Sussex decides it's time.

A source told OK! Online: "This morning we saw a load of cars being given a police escort through Chiswick. It could be a politician or something else but that’s the route Meghan would take if she had to go to hospital from her home, so naturally, we thought it was her. However Meghan and Harry have made the controversial decision to keep all details surrounding the birth a secret, which means we can't know for sure."

"We also have no idea whether she's planning to have the baby at home or in hospital." Many thought she would opt for a home birth, which used to be traditional for royals, and there were reports that Meghan wants everything to be as natural as possible. Last week fans got very excited after an ambulance was spotted waiting just near the couple's Windsor home Frogmore Cottage.

The NHS South Central Ambulance Service truck was parked in a car park just up the road from the back entrance of the house on Friday. However it doesn't appear the ambulance has got anything to do with the couple, and it turns out they were simply there to pick up some food.

A spokesperson for the ambulance service said the ambulance parked in the farm shop was a training vehicle that went into the farm shop to pick up lunch for students working in the local area. There was also a helicopter flying over the castle, which caused even more excitement.