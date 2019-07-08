Mirror July 08 2019, 5.49 pm July 08 2019, 5.49 pm

Meghan Markle looked so much in love with her husband Prince Harry as they posed for the official photos for Archie's christening. In the second snap shared by the couple to mark the special day, the new mum is gazing at Prince Harry while he looks down at their baby son. A christening is a special day for any new parents, and the Duke and Duchess of Sussex made sure they were surrounded by just their closest family and friends for the important event. And a closer look at Meghan's outfit shows that she included something from another very special occasion - her wedding day.

Meghan wore her £12,000 Cartier diamond earrings for the occasion - the same ones she wore when she said her vows and became a Royal back in May 2018. Many fans have also remarked that the Dior dress that Meghan wore for the celebration is a very similar style to her wedding dress. The simple white dress has a similar neckline to her Clare Waight Keller, artistic director of the fashion house Givenchy, gown.

Stylist Rochelle White believes Meghan picked a similar look as a special tribute to her husband and wedding day. She told Mail Online, "Meghan paid homage to her wedding day with her earrings. And the boat-neck dress, which resembles her wedding gown, seems to be a favourite. "I feel the christening was a moment for her to wear items that link the two events together in a subtle but meaningful way."