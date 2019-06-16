Debanu Das June 16 2019, 6.01 pm June 16 2019, 6.01 pm

Rajasthan’s Suman Rao won the Femina Miss India World 2019 beauty pageant following a ceremony at the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Indoor Stadium. Chhattisgarh's Shivani Jadhav grabbed the Femina Miss Grand India 2019 title while Bihar’s Shreya Shanker clinched the Miss India United Continents 2019 title. Suman, a 20-year-old college student will be representing India at the Miss World 2019 event in Thailand.

Speaking in an interview, Suman said, “When you get yourself determined towards a particular goal in life, every single nerve and fibre of your body starts working into that direction for a victorious journey." The event was judged by Bollywood choreographer and director Remo D’Souza along with actresses Huma Qureshi and Chitrangada Singh. Fashion designer Falguni Shane Peacock and Indian footballer Sunil Chhetri were also among the judges.

Suman Rao's the new Miss India

The event witnessed the performances of popular Bollywood stars such as Katrina Kaif, Mouni Roy and Vicky Kaushal. The entire event was hosted by director Karan Johar and actor Manish Paul. The event saw last year’s winner Anukreethy Vas from Tamil Nadu, crowing her successor.

Suman was born on November 23, 1999. Besides this new addition to her career, she also has the title of Mis India Rajasthan 2019. Following this event, she will be heading over to Pattaya in December this year for the Miss World 2019 event. Suman also won the Miss Rampwalk award during Miss India 2019 competition.