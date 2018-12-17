Miss Universe 2018, Catriona Gray: Here’s all you need to know about the beauty

Leaving behind 93 beautiful ladies from various countries, Catriona Elisa Gray from the Philippines bagged the crown of Miss Universe 2018 in the ceremony that took place in Bangkok. The first runner-up was Tamaryn Green from South Africa and the second runner-up was Sthefany Guterrez from Venezuela. Nehal Chudasama who represented India at the pageant failed to make it to the Top 20. Well, Catriona is extremely beautiful and has the charm to rule the world. But she is not just a pretty face.

She has a Certificate in Music Theory from the Berklee College of Music in Boston, Massachusetts. Not just in music, Gray is certified in Outdoor Recreation and she a black belt in Choi Kwang-Do martial arts form. Now isn’t that interesting. She was in Australia for her high school education and then moved to Manila, the Philippines where she started working as a model. Talking about the social work that she has been doing, according to the official Miss Universe website, Gray is an HIV/AIDS advocate at Love Yourself PH. She also volunteers as a Teacher's Assistant to the students of Young Focus NGO.

While most of the beauty pageants winners opt for movies, let’s see what will Catriona Gray’s next step be.