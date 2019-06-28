Darshana Devi June 28 2019, 8.36 pm June 28 2019, 8.36 pm

The prestigious Miss Universe Australia competition took place on Thursday night. What came as a pleasant surprise for us is that the coveted crown was grabbed by none other than Priya Serrao, who is an India-born Victorian law graduate. Beating 27 finalists around Australia and will now be the face of the country in the final Miss Universe competition to be held later in 2019. Following the big night, an elated Priya also took to Instagram to share her excitement on Friday.

She accompanied her post with a picture of her beaming with the crown in her head and standing on the stage with a bouquet of flowers. As part of her caption, she wrote how she still finds it difficult to believe her win and extended her gratitude to all her fans and followers. “I can’t wait to get started,” she signed off.

Take a look at Priya Serrao’s Instagram post here:

“I just want to see more diversity and the fact someone that looks like me and has my background is here is amazing,” she said after the win. “I have never entered a pageant before and I have never done a modelling before… So this was a huge surprise. I wanted to be a part of the experience,” she added.

Further, in an interview with Herald Sun, she called herself a ‘nerdy’ and said, "I honestly just entered, part of it was the experience to see what it would be like. I didn’t even think … oh man, I can’t believe I’m here. I’m quite nerdy and have a 9-5 job, and this is the other end of (the) spectrum."