Darshana Devi July 18 2019, 5.10 pm July 18 2019, 5.10 pm

Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar is back with a yet another hard-hitting film, based on real incidents. The actor will be seen alongside a slew of popular B-Townies in Mission Mangal, a film that tells the tale of the Indian Space Research Organisation's Mars Orbiter Mission (MOM). The milestone was achieved by a bunch of women scientists, the characters of whom will be portrayed by popular Bollywood actresses - Vidya Balan, Sonakshi Sinha, Taapsee Pannu, Nithya Menen and Kirti Kulhari. The trailer of the film was unveiled on Thursday, July 18 and has got the internet talking. Amidst which, we thought of making you meet the real women behind the Mangalyaan mission.

#1 - Ritu Karidhal

Ritu Karidhal said to have questioned why the moon changes its shape and size every night when she was a kid and post stepping into her teens, she began following the activities of the ISRO and NASA.

Ritu Karidhal

#2 - Moumita Dutta

Moumita Dutta, who was a project manager on MOM, wondered after reading about Chandrayaan 1 (India’s first lunar probe), ‘how lucky those people are to have the opportunity to be part of this.'

Moumita Dutta

#3 - Nandini Harinath

Scientist Nandini Harinath worked on 14 missions over 20 years at ISRO. When Nandini worked for MOM, her elder daughter was preparing for her 12th standard exams. "I'd only get home around midnight, but I'd wake up at 4 am so we could study together. Luckily, we were both too busy to stress each other out!” she had said in an old interview.

Nandini Harinath

#4 - Minal Rohit

Minal Rohit, another ISRO scientist and the mother of one, had said, "To us, they have lives. So the rules for office and home are common: Patience, Procedures, Priorities. If you're patient, that's half the battle won. Don't allow for single-point failure; have backup plans in your mind all the time to avoid chaos. And you can't be everywhere at once; so assign your priorities. The mind and heart have to be in sync. You must always be true to yourself."

Minal Rohit