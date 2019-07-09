Antara Kashyap July 09 2019, 8.56 pm July 09 2019, 8.56 pm

In the light of Chennai facing a severe water crisis, Network 18 has launched a campaign for water conservation called Mission Paani. The initiative has been taken to ensure that no other region has to face the crisis that Chennai has been going through, with a daily water deficit of about 200 million litres. On top of this, the four reservoirs that provide water in the city have run dry. The campaign comes after the Government's initiative for water conservation called Jal Shakti Abhiyan. As a part of the campaign, 20,000 women in Vellore have also been recruited for recharging wells to increase the level of groundwater in the city.

A lot of celebrities have come forward to voice their support for Mission Paani. Aamir Khan is one of the forerunners of this campaign. The actor is already a part of Maharashtra with his Paani foundation that works proactively for the cause of water conservation. He also became the face of the government's Jal Shakti Abhiyan and talked about how the five steps to use water effectively should be necessarily implemented by citizens to be saved from another water crisis. In an interview with Network 18, the actor talked about the importance of the Mission Paani campaign and how it will be beneficial for society.

Apart from Aamir Khan, many other celebrities have joined the initiative by Network 18. This includes Ayushmann Khurrana, Bhumi Pednekar, Anupam Kher, Shekhar Suman, Ananya Panday among others.

