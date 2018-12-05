Money Money Money! Here’s what the highest paid Youtubers make in a year

The internet is a lot of things, one of them is being the source of big bucks. Thanks to YouTube, brand endorsements and a thriving merchandise market, a bunch of dudes with an internet connection are now on the list of the highest paid YouTubers of 2018. With a lot of people ditching TV screens for mobile phones, the internet has gained a lot of attention, especially services such as YouTube and Facebook.

Besides the ability to make money through their online streams, YouTubers have also mastered the art of selling their merchandise over the internet. Speaking to Forbes, a YouTuber known as Markiplier said: I’m not going to be able to make videos on YouTube forever. I need to plan for the future.” That’s how the merchandise store came up for many YouTubers. According to the publication, the sales account for 42% of their income. Go ahead and check out who the richest of the lot are.

Logan Paul

Logan’s income comes from videos involving pratfalls and pranks, but he also has a collection of brand deals and a merchandise business.

PewDiePie

With 72.5 million followers, he is the most subbed Youtuber. Forbes estimates that his advertisements and sponsored videos earn him $450,000 per video.

Jacksepticeye

His real name is Sean McLoughlin and his commentary on video games gets him a lot of dough. He even did a series for Disney and is reportedly working on exclusive content for Twitch. Forbes estimates him to earn $16m.

Vanoss Gaming

Gamer Evan Fong’s videos on Assassin’s Creed and Call of Duty brings him $17m.

Markiplier

He’s another gamer and he’s apparently on his gaming consoles for the better part of the day. He has a huge brand deal and earns $17.5m.

Jeffree Star

This guy is a makeup artist and has been in the business for a long time. He co-founded Jeffree Star Cosmetics and is estimated to have earned $18m in 2018.

DanTDM

This Brit plays Minecraft and has 20.7 million followers. He’s estimated to bag around $18.5m.

Dude Perfect

With a five-member team, this team makes videos on trick shots and other cool sports that you’d think can’t or won’t exist. They take home about $20m.

Jake Paul

His rap songs and merchandise earn him over 3.5 billion views and over $21.5m in earnings.

Ryan ToysReview

At seven, this kid has 17 million followers and earns $22m, making him the highest paid Youtuber. Good Lord, what were we doing when we were seven?!