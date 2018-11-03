Muslim man converts to Hinduism after Lord Rama 'appears' in his dreams

This sounds straight from a novel! Shehzad Rana, a Muslim man from Uttar Pradesh's Shamli district has converted to Hinduism, apparently out of Lord Rama's insistence who would appear in his dreams repeatedly.

"Lord Ram had been appearing in my dreams for the past 15-20 days asking me to come back [to Hinduism]. We were Hindus earlier. Centuries ago, invaders came to our land and forced my ancestors to convert to Islam. I am just returning to my roots," he said, reports ANI.

Shehzad has now changed his name to Sanju Rana. He says he met with stark opposition from his family, after choosing to convert. As he feared his family's safety, he also sought police protection. "I just wanted to protect my children. I saved my life by fleeing to the police station," he was quoted saying.

"We haven't found any concrete evidence regarding a threat to his life. This conversion is his personal matter. Constitutional proceedings will be undertaken in this matter," superintendent of police Dinesh Kumar told the news agency.

While it may sound rather unbelievable and one might assume that a political force was behind this, he clarifies being under no pressure and that his family supported his decision.