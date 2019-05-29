Network18 Digital beats Times Internet on May 23; clocks a record 56.2 million users

In Com Staff May 29 2019, 6.22 pm May 29 2019, 6.22 pm

On May 23, India delivered two decisive verdicts – for the BJP in the Lok Sabha and another for Network18 Digital online. On the day that mattered the most, Network18 Digital properties witnessed the undivided attention of the Indian audience. In fact, with unmatched speed and accuracy, Network18 Digital set an all-new benchmark in election results coverage. A record 56.2 million users logged on to Network18 Digital’s websites on May 23, ahead of the 55 million users that Times Internet claims for the same period. The group overtook the traffic received by Times Internet.

Network18’s digital properties include News18.com, Firstpost.com, Moneycontrol.com and CNBCTV18.com. These platforms beat the combined might of Times of India, Economic Times, Navbharat Times and Times Now websites along with other properties such as the Times-owned MX Player.

Network18 has made a name for itself in getting the election results right before everyone else, election after election. This trust of the users has reflected once again by the record-shattering numbers. Network18 Digital’s election coverage was powered by thousands of journalists who were on the ground and were supported by cutting-edge products, design and technology, that covered the breadth and depth of the elections like no other. News18.com is India’s biggest multi-national news destination that is available in 12 languages. Firstpost is India’s leading website for opinions while Moneycontrol happens to be the country’s digital destination for business news.

20 States, 11 Languages | News18 leading among languages platforms in India 🔝



Congratulations ✨ to our colleagues at News18 for this remarkable feat 👏🏼#FollowTheLeader @Network18Group pic.twitter.com/1xgzT6kJAj — moneycontrol (@moneycontrolcom) May 29, 2019

On May 23, when the election verdict was declared, Network18 digital had an unmatched coverage spread that included innovative election result display and interactive data analytics that broke through the clutter and stood out from all competition.