New Zealand Shooting: Imran Khan, Sri Sri Ravi Shankar and more condemn the attack at Christchurch

New Zealand's Christchurch City, On Friday, was subjected to a deadly terror attack by a gunman, said to be an "extremist" from Australia, who opened fire at two mosques in the city leading 45-50 people to death while many were left injured. This triggered panic with authorities instructing all mosques to shut down. A video rapidly claiming to be a live stream of the attack surfaced on the internet. New Zealand's Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern immediately held a press conference, calling it one of New Zealand's darkest days. "For now my thoughts and I'm sure the thoughts of all New Zealanders are with those who have been affected their families," she said, adding that the country strictly condemned and rejected the attacker.

As per the New Zealand Police Commissioner, the attack was a well-planned one. The Prime Minister of Australia, at this hour of crisis, has asked all the Australian flags to be flown at half-mast as a tribute of respect This has triggered public figures including politicians, film stars and philanthropists across the globe to censure the incident and convey their prayers for the families and individuals affected.

Pakistan's Prime Minister Imran Khan has condemned the attack while he reemphasised "that terrorism does not have a religion".

Shocked and strongly condemn the Christchurch, New Zealand, terrorist attack on mosques. This reaffirms what we have always maintained: that terrorism does not have a religion. Prayers go to the victims and their families. — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) March 15, 2019

Pakistani and Bollywood actor Ali Zafar, who also mourns the lives lost, found the visuals to be most disturbing.

Saw video of a man killing innocent Muslims in the mosque during prayers. Most disturbing visual ever. Wonder if the world will call this a “violent act” or an “act of terrorism”. New Zealand: Many Dead in 2 Mosque Shootings | Time #NewZealandShooting https://t.co/ioh3jOPcvy — Ali Zafar (@AliZafarsays) March 15, 2019

Pakistani cricketer Shoaib Akhtar put a video of himself condemning the attack while he also raised a pertinent question.

Shocked to see the visuals of shooting inside Christchurch’s Mosque. Are we not even safe inside places of worship now? #christchurch #NewZealandShooting pic.twitter.com/Qlkcq6TvOd — Shoaib Akhtar (@shoaib100mph) March 15, 2019

Sri Sri Ravi Shankar called it 'shocking and tragic'.

#NewZealandShooting Shocking & tragic. Actions out of hatred only cause pain & never result in an outcome of any worth. Value-based education is an absolute necessity to keep the world safe today.#Christchurch — Sri Sri Ravi Shankar (@SriSri) March 15, 2019

Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav, on the other hand, found it an act of cowardly terror.

#NewZealandShooting Shocking & tragic. Actions out of hatred only cause pain & never result in an outcome of any worth. Value-based education is an absolute necessity to keep the world safe today.#Christchurch — Sri Sri Ravi Shankar (@SriSri) March 15, 2019

UK Prime Minister Theresa May has conveyed her condolence on behalf of the citizens of the UK.

On behalf of the UK, my deepest condolences to the people of New Zealand after the horrifying terrorist attack in Christchurch. My thoughts are with all of those affected by this sickening act of violence. — Theresa May (@theresa_may) March 15, 2019

Our deepest condolences to the people and families affected!