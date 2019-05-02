  3. Other
Oprah reveals what public DON'T know about Meghan Markle - and why she's 'proud'

Oprah says she's proud of Meghan Markle, adds the public don't know the Duchess of Sussex

Talk show host Oprah Winfrey said the Duchess of Sussex is 'not only everything we perceive of her, in being graceful and dynamic in holding that position'

