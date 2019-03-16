Padma Awards 2019: Manoj Bajpayee, Gautam Gambhir and others receive their honours

It was on Republic Day this year when the government announced the Padwa Awards. Many known names from Bollywood, sports, business, science and others have been honoured with the awards. There were 112 personalities to be honoured. On March 11, 2019, President of India Ram Nath Kovind presented one Padma Vibhushan, eight Padma Bhushan and forty-six Padma Shri Awards. Now on Saturday, he honoured the remaining personalities. Our Bollywood actor Manoj Bajpayee was one of them. Our Satya has been honoured with Padma Shri award for his contribution to the Indian cinema.

Former cricketer Gautam Gambhir was also honoured with his Padma Shri award on Sunday. After his name was announced, Gambhir on Twitter wrote, “It’s an honour I accept with gratitude. But it’s an honour which also comes with responsibility. I’m living for the day when Gautam Gambhir the human being beats Gautam Gambhir the cricketer. That will be my day, my award to myself.” Not just Gambhir, other sports personalities who received their Padma Shri awards were Basketball player Prashanti Singh, archer Bombayla Devi Laishram and Indian football captain Sunil Chhetri.

Prashanti Singh is the first woman Basketball player of India to represent the National team at Commonwealth games and Asia Games (2010, 2014).

Sunil Chhetri's contribution to take Indian football scene to top-level deserves a mention.

Other personalities that were honored by the President on Saturday were table player Swapan Chaudhuri (Padma Shri), mountaineer Bachendri Pal (Padma Bhushan), Mahashay Dharampal Gulati, the owner of MDH (Padma Bhushan), ISRO scientist Nambi Narayanan (Padma Bhushan), folk singer Teejan Bai (Padma Vibhushan) and others.

Currently, R Madhavan is working on a biopic of Nambi Narayanan and it will be interesting to see if this moment of the ISRO scientist taking Padma Bhushan will be seen in the film or not.

Mahashay Dharampal Gulati, clearly deserved this. Since so many years, we have been seeing the advertisements of MDH masala and the man himself features in it.

We are sure for everyone this would have been a very big moment to win Padma awards. We congratulate everyone for receiving this honour.