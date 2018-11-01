image
Thursday, November 1st 2018
English

get the
hottest gossip

Patel's Chest: Here’s how much you’ll pay to peer through it from the Statue of Unity

Other

Patel's Chest: Here’s how much you’ll pay to peer through it from the Statue of Unity

Murtuza NullwalaMurtuza Nullwala   November 01 2018, 2.28 pm
back
buzzGujaratNarendra ModinarmadanewsOthersardar vallabhbhai patelStatue of Unity
nextIn.com is now on WhatsApp, here's how you can register
ALSO READ

Modi or Nehru: Twitter debates South Korean president’s jacket

Statue Of Unity just trumped the Statue Of Liberty, more facts about the Sardar Patel statue

Narendra Modi knows how to use chopsticks, courtesy Japanese PM Shinoz Abe