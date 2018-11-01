Patel's Chest: Here’s how much you’ll pay to peer through it from the Statue of Unity

On October 31, 2018, which marked the 143rd birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, a statue of the freedom fighter was unveiled in Narmada district, Gujarat. The total cost to build the statue is said to be Rs 2,989 crore. It is the world’s tallest statue, even taller than the Statue of liberty. Of course, from now, this will be one of the iconic tourist destinations in India. But you thought you will get to see his marvel for free, you are mistaken. You will have to pay a fee to get an entry.

To see the 597 feet statue, an individual has to pay a fee of Rs 350. But well, this ticket price will also include other attractions like observation deck, Valley of Flower, Memorial, Museum and Audio Visual Gallery and Sardar Sarovar Dam. Two high-speed elevators located at the bottom of the statue will take you to a height of about 400 feet close to the chest of statue. There’s a viewing gallery up there and also a selfie point. Cheaper options of tickets giving limited access are also available.

You can book the ticket online through or buy once you reach there. According to a report in Livemint, the timing to see the SOU is from 9 am to 6 pm every day. Boat rides in the rivers nearby will also be started soon. Not just that, there will be a 30-minute laser show happening in the evening every day. There’s even a facility to stay overnight out there. A 3-star hotel helps you with accommodation.

So maybe you can plan your next holiday to Narmada, Gujarat.