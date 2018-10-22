Paytm CEO Vijay Shekhar Sharma blackmailed for 20 crores!

Three Paytm employees were arrested on Monday for allegedly trying to blackmail CEO Vijay Shekhar Sharma of Rs 20 crore. As per the police, a woman, who belongs to the trio of blackmailers and also Sharma’s secretary, allegedly masterminded the extortion bid and the three had threatened to leak confidential information and misuse it to cause loss to the firm and dent its public image.

The trio was arrested by a police team from the Sector 20 police station in Noida, while the fourth accused in the case is still at large, the officials added.

"The owner of Paytm filed a complaint with the police that their employees, a woman and her aides, had stolen some data from the company and were blackmailing. They were demanding Rs. 20 crore for not leaking it," said Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Gautam Buddh Nagar, Ajay Pal Sharma.

"Taking immediate action on it, an FIR was registered and three persons, including the woman, arrested. They are being probed about the data and their modus operandi. Police will share the facts as they are unearthed," he added.

The accused were booked under Indian Penal Code sections (theft by clerk or servant of property in possession of master), 384 (extortion), 386 (extortion by putting a person in fear of death or grievous hurt), 420 (cheating), 408 (Criminal breach of trust by clerk or servant) and 120 B (party to a criminal conspiracy).