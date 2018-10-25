PewDiePie is set to lose Youtube’s top spot to this Indian company

If popularity was a sport, Youtuber PewDiePie would surely have won it. The Swedish vlogger, whose real name is Felix Kjellberg, was for the longest time the most popular personality on the video hosting platform. With a subscriber count of 67 million, PewDiePie is Youtube’s most followed personality of all time. However, an analysis by Tubular showed that the Swede is likely to concede his position to T-Series by October 29.

T-Series is a Bollywood channel that commands an army of 66 million subscribers. While T-Series may not be as popular in the West, it has a lot of followers in India and let’s not forget, we’re a nation of 1.2 billion people. Reports mention that T-Series already has a lot more views than PewDiePie and is en-route to beat the Swede in terms of the number of subscribers.

There could be a few reasons why T-Series can go past PewDiePie. One of the most important ones is that T-Series is a company with several people working there. They post around six videos a day as opposed to two from the Swede. Felix may be falling behind because he’s just a one-man-army.

With smartphones and internet rates becoming cheaper every day, it is not surprising to see the number of subscribers mounting up for T-Series. After all, Bollywood songs is what rules Indian lives.