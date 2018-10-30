Pharrell Williams is not Happy with President Trump, slaps a cease and desist notice

Singer Pharrell Williams sent a cease and desist notice to US President Donald Trump on Monday after the latter played his song Happy at a political event over the weekend, just hours after nearly a dozen people were killed by a gunman at a Pittsburgh synagogue. The singer’s legal team noted that the use of the song was in violation of ‘copyright infringement’ and ‘trademark rights.’

As confirmed by Variety, Williams’ attorney, Howard E. King, wrote in the letter, “On the day of the mass murder of 11 human beings at the hands of a deranged ‘nationalist,’ you played his song ‘Happy’ to a crowd at a political event in Indiana.”

“There was nothing ‘happy’ about the tragedy inflicted upon our country on Saturday and no permission was granted for your use of this song for this purpose,” he added.

“Pharrell has not, and will not, grant you permission to publicly perform or otherwise broadcast or disseminate any of his music,” King mentioned.

The horrifying shootout took place on Saturday, where three separate congregations were holding services. Reports say that Robert Bowers, the suspect, was charged with 29 counts, from murder with a firearm to several hate crime charges.