Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are expecting their first baby!

Brace yourself as another royal baby is on the way. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are expecting their first child, due for next spring. This great piece of news comes almost five months post their wedding that took place on May 19. Kensington Palace released a statement which read, “Their Royal Highnesses have appreciated all of the support they have received from people around the world since their wedding in May and are delighted to be able to share this happy news with the public.”

The couple is currently in Sydney, for a 16-day tour of Australia and the South Pacific. Apart from a two-day visit to Ireland, this is their only international tour, since their May wedding. The baby is going to be the seventh in line to the throne. The Queen, the Duke of Edinburgh, the Prince of Wales, the Duchess of Cornwall and the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge were said to be “delighted” for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

Two months before her marriage, the Duchess had joked when shown a unique range of baby products by saying, “I’m sure at some point we’ll need the whole.” The topic of children had also cropped up during the couple’s engagement interview. Prince Harry had said, “You know, I think one step at a time, and hopefully we’ll start a family in the near future.”

Congratulations to the lovely couple!​