Prince Harry and Meghan Markle enjoy a game of welly wanging, guess who's the winner!

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle tried their hand at welly-wanging in New Zealand on Tuesday. The game involves tossing a rubber rain boot (Wellingtons) as far as you can. The game saw the Duchess of Sussex beating her husband even though the latter’s team managed to get his boot slightly closer to the target. Here’s giving you a glimpse of Markle’s triumph.

On her victory, the Duchess was rewarded with a gumboot shaped trophy for her efforts. The reward was in the form of a pair of baby-sized rain boots, that might come in handy for their future child.

The competition took place at Auckland’s North Shore, where the royal couple dropped by to dedicate a 20-hectare area of native bush to the Queen’s Commonwealth Canopy and were joined by children from the 'Trees in Survival' group. Both Harry and Meghan had two children in their teams and Meghan’s red team were named the victors beating the Duke’s attempt by about three feet.

Ryen Anderson, who was on her team said: “Meghan was asking us how to throw and we said it doesn’t matter. She didn’t know she could throw that far and she surprised herself.

“She was really pleased we’d won and said next time we’ll have to do another one and Harry said next time ‘we’ll win’!”

The Duke and the Duchess are in the final days of a 16-day tour that has included more than 70 engagements in Australia, Fiji, Tonga and New Zealand. The pair announced that they are expecting their first child at the beginning of the tour.