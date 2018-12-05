Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to celebrate Christmas with Kate and William despite rumours of a tiff

Unless you are living under a rock, you'd know that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle weren't reportedly sharing the best rapport with Prince William and Kate Middleton. It all began with something as trivial as Kate's daughter Charlotte's attire as she was gearing up to Meghan's flower girl during the royal wedding. Furthermore, Kate didn't approve how the Duchess of Sussex treated one of her staff members at her palace. Harry's father Prince William's efforts to patch things up went in vain. Following The Sun's report quoting a palace insider, we also heard Harry and Meghan were considering moving out of the Kensington Palace. But, latest developments suggest, these four will spend Christmas together.

“Harry and Meghan really enjoyed staying at Anmer Hall last year, especially spending quality time with Prince George and Princess Charlotte. There's no reason why they won't want to do the same this year, especially as Meghan is going to be heavily pregnant. It's the best of both worlds in that they can take part in all the festivities at the big house while retreating into their own space when needed," a source told The Telegraph.

Meghan, who went on to become a duchess from being a commoner, apparently has her ways of life that the other members of the royal family find difficult to deal with. Out and out a professional, she is said to be emailing her staff about her requirements even at 5 a.m. Contrary to the royal family members, who do not at all like to pursue the image of commoners and would disassociate themselves from places and actions not suited to their strata, Meghan might actually resume her acting career one day. If true, that is going to be a path-breaker!