Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's baby now has a new favourite name

Darshana Devi April 04 2019, 5.58 pm April 04 2019, 5.58 pm

Meghan Markle's life is always prime time news material. Her pregnancy has been closely followed by both the press and fans. With her due date now approaching, fans have been eagerly waiting to know the gender of the royal baby. Although Prince Harry and Meghan have followed royal protocol and successfully kept the baby’s gender under wraps, several royal fans believe that the couple will have a daughter. Many have also speculated that the pair will honour Harry’s late mother, Princess Diana if they end up having a girl. However, there’s a new favourite baby name that has emerged in recent days.

A new name that is now the crowd favourite in the Baby Sussex name guessing game is Elizabeth. This is in honour of Harry’s grandmother as it’s highly anticipated that the baby would be born on or close to April 21, which is the Queen’s birthday. It was reported on Wednesday that a series of bets favouring the name Elizabeth forced ‘bookies to cut odds from 16/1 to just 6/1,’ according to UK bookies Ladbrokes. While Elizabeth is now at 6-1, Diana is at 8-1, although some days ago, Diana stood at 6/1.

Harry Aitkenhead of a betting firm in UK said, "We've been bowled over by this gamble and out of absolutely nowhere Elizabeth is the new favourite to be the name of Harry and Meghan's first child." He added: "Royal punters are betting in their droves and they're clearly convinced that they know a baby Elizabeth is on the way."

The royal mom-to-be previously shared that she and Harry have decided to not find out the gender of the baby. However, Harry mentioned earlier that he would like a little girl after the news of Meghan’s pregnancy was announced in October 2018.

We await to welcome the tiny dot to the planet!