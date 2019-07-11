In Com Staff July 11 2019, 9.50 pm July 11 2019, 9.50 pm

Prince Harry and Prince William appeared to put any rumours of a feud to bed with a subtle gesture, despite going head-to-head during a polo match. The two Dukes took to opposite sides of the field during the sporting event raising cash for various charities in memory of Leicester City owner Khun Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha, who died in a helicopter crash in October. And it was William, 37, who came out triumphant on the field, with his team recording a narrow 7-6 victory. Harry, 34, appeared to be graceful in defeat and flashed a smile at his big brother, before putting his arm around him, placing it gently on his back as they posed for pictures during the trophy presentation.

William opted not to mirror the gesture and kept his arms firmly behind his back. But it will no doubt be seen as a sweet sign of Harry's affection. The duo’s joint engagement follows on from a rumoured rift between the pair and their wives Duchesses Kate and Meghan. The teams were taking part in the match at the Billingbear Polo Club and their families were out in force to watch and cheer them on in the glorious sunshine. But troubles were put aside today and for baby Archie’s christening at the weekend as the “fab four” came together to mark the occasion at Windsor Castle. The family get-together comes weeks after the Duke and Duchess of Sussex confirmed they were leaving the Royal Foundation and setting up their own charity.

William and Kate will remain with the original charity, which will be renamed the Royal Foundation of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge. William and Harry set up the Royal Foundation back in 2009, with Kate joining two years later. The foundation said the move was taken to “better align” the couples’ charitable activities. But the move sparked speculation of a further divide between the young royals after a turbulent year. Meanwhile, Kate and Meghan were bowled over laughing today as little Prince Louis, one, donned his mum’s sunglasses and stuck his tongue out at Meghan as she held baby Archie. The tot was kissed on the head adoringly by Meghan, 37, on his first outing in public as the new mum wowed in loose ‘Rosetta’ oversized dress by Lisa Marie Fernandez.