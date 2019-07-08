Mirror July 08 2019, 5.02 pm July 08 2019, 5.02 pm

Princes Harry and William will be reunited again at a polo event this week after putting any troubles aside at little Archie’s christening. It will be the brothers’ first joint event of the year after a rumoured rift between them and their wives Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton. At Windsor Castle, on Saturday, everything looked rosy between the Sussexes and Cambridges as the 'fab four' got together at the christening of Harry and Meghan’s two-month-old son. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex came under fire for keeping the event private and refusing to name Archie’s godparents. On Sunday, it was reported Harry’s close pal Charlie van Straubenzee was godfather, with claims his childhood nanny Tiggy Legge-Bourke was godmother.

A palace source said, “Despite all the controversy the whole event was a tremendous success for the family. William and Kate have really taken to baby Archie – who knows, it could even spark Kate into becoming broody again. “William and Harry are back in each other’s corner now after months of really not speaking, which has been a huge relief for the family.” The brothers are due to take part in a polo day named after late Leicester City owner Khun Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha, who died in a helicopter crash in October. Wednesday’s event at Billingbear Polo Club in Berkshire will raise cash for 15 charities backed by the pair.

The source said, “Harry and William will join forces at the polo and who knows, there’s still plenty of room for them to work together in future if they desire it.” It comes weeks after Harry, 34, and Meghan, 37, confirmed they were to leave the Royal Foundation, set up by William and Harry in 2009, with Kate joining two years later. The Sussexes are starting their own charity while William and Kate, both 37, will stay with the original, renamed the Royal Foundation of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge.