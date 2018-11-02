Prince Harry captures Meghan Markle cradling her baby bump

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are one of the most adorable celebrity couples we have seen in recent times. Their subtle chemistry is something that steals our hearts always. It was a few days ago, when it was announced that they are expecting their first child together and Meghan has been happily flaunting her baby bump wherever she has been going.
A message from The Duke and Duchess of Sussex: “Thank you New Zealand for the most wonderful last week of our tour. It has been a privilege to meet so many friendly Kiwis. Australia, Fiji, Tonga and NZ - we leave feeling inspired and reminded of how every single one of us can make a difference.” ‘The rain that refreshes the parched ground, is made up of single drops’ - Kate Sheppard #commonwealth 🇳🇿🇦🇺🇫🇯🇹🇴 📷 The Duke of Sussex
Recently, the official Instagram account of Kensington Palace posted a picture of the Duchess of Sussex that was clicked by the Duke of Sussex. It’s a beautiful picture in which we can see Meghan standing in a forest and cradling her baby bump. The picture was taken when the couple went for a Redwood Treewalk in Rotorua, New Zealand. The royal couple has just wrapped up their tour to Australia, Fiji, Tonga and New Zealand.
Their Royal Highnesses The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are very pleased to announce that The Duchess of Sussex is expecting a baby in the Spring of 2019. Their Royal Highnesses have appreciated all of the support they have received from people around the world since their wedding in May and are delighted to be able to share this happy news with the public. 📷PA
After it was announced that the couple is expecting their first child, wishes from around the world poured in for them. Speaking of Meghan’s pregnancy, Priyanka Chopra, who is a good friend of the Duchess of Sussex, stated, "I would, as a friend, just say that I'm really excited for her (Meghan). I think this is a new phase in every woman's life and I hope hers is as amazing as she wants it to be."