Prince Harry captures Meghan Markle cradling her baby bump

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are one of the most adorable celebrity couples we have seen in recent times. Their subtle chemistry is something that steals our hearts always. It was a few days ago, when it was announced that they are expecting their first child together and Meghan has been happily flaunting her baby bump wherever she has been going.

Recently, the official Instagram account of Kensington Palace posted a picture of the Duchess of Sussex that was clicked by the Duke of Sussex. It’s a beautiful picture in which we can see Meghan standing in a forest and cradling her baby bump. The picture was taken when the couple went for a Redwood Treewalk in Rotorua, New Zealand. The royal couple has just wrapped up their tour to Australia, Fiji, Tonga and New Zealand.

After it was announced that the couple is expecting their first child, wishes from around the world poured in for them. Speaking of Meghan’s pregnancy, Priyanka Chopra, who is a good friend of the Duchess of Sussex, stated, "I would, as a friend, just say that I'm really excited for her (Meghan). I think this is a new phase in every woman's life and I hope hers is as amazing as she wants it to be."