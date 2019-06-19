In Com Staff June 19 2019, 4.20 pm June 19 2019, 4.20 pm

Meghan Markle broke from her maternity leave to join her in-laws to celebrate the Queen's birthday at Trooping the Colour. The new mum looked stunning and happy as she joined husband Harry, the Cambridges, Charles and Camilla and other members of the Royal Family on the Buckingham Palace balcony to mark the occasion. But eagle-eyed fans thought they spotted a slightly awkward moment between the couple as they waved to the crowds, and many believed they saw Harry telling Meghan off. However, when you listen to the full clip with sound, you quickly realize there is more to the story.

Footage shared on Twitter shows Harry looking inside the room before saying a few words to someone off camera. Meghan turns her head slightly and mouths something, then faces her husband. The couple share a few words and Meghan faces forward. She then turns around once more to face Harry - and it's at this point it looks like he instructs her to "turn around" - which she then does.