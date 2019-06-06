In Com Staff June 06 2019, 11.54 pm June 06 2019, 11.54 pm

Prince Harry has spent a lot of time in his life jetting off to different countries to carry out his royal duties, be it for an official tour or charity event. But unlike some famous faces, he's not known for making extravagant diva demands while he's travelling. However, a close pal of the Duke of Sussex has recently revealed that there is one thing he likes to request while he's away - and it's very specific.

According to Argentinian polo player Nacho Figueras, the 34-year-old asks that the hotels he stays in try and cut down on the unnecessary use of plastic Speaking to CBS This Morning, Figueras recalled a recent trip the pair took together and mentioned how Harry had asked staff to please not use so much plastic.

He said, "He was there and we were at the hotel where we spent the night before the game. He talked to a person and said, 'This morning I got my coffee and I saw that you have a plastic thing on the coffee. And then I also sent my shirt and I got my shirt in a big plastic bag. So that's this guy, okay. I don't like to talk about that at all, that's who he is. That's who they are. No plastic'. Both Harry and his wife Meghan Markle have been heavily involved in the fight against plastic pollution."

Back in 2018, ahead of their royal wedding, the pair announced a list of charities for well-wishers to donate to in lieu of giving gifts and it featured the organization Surfers Against Sewage. This is a national marine charity that works to protect oceans and beaches so everyone can enjoy them. Hugo Tagholm, Chief Executive of the charity, was thrilled about being chosen by the couple. He said, "Surfers Against Sewage is thrilled to be one of the charities chosen to benefit from donations marking the wedding of Prince Harry and Ms Meghan Markle."

"Our work as a national marine conservation charity empowers tens of thousands of volunteers annually to protect beaches for everyone. We are currently focused on tackling plastic pollution and this support will help us move towards our vision of Plastic Free Coastlines."