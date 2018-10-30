Prince Harry has the cutest nickname for his soon to arrive baby

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are expecting their first baby and the couple is very excited about the new offspring. Kensington Palace had released a statement which said, “Their Royal Highnesses have appreciated all of the support they have received from people around the world since their wedding in May and are delighted to be able to share this happy news with the public.”

Now, even before the little one arrives, Prince Harry has come up with an adorable nickname. On their finaly day in Wellington, New Zealand as they visited the Abel Tasman National Park, the happy father exclaimed, “From myself and my wife and our little bump, we are so grateful to be here.” The moment was met by instant laughter from the crowd and even left Harry with a wide smile on his face.

He further added, “The rain is a blessing on all of us, and for us it's very important to be here to be reminded of how we are connected to the land.” He even thanked everyone for their warm hospitality during their stay there.

Right now, the couple is on their first royal tour to Australia and South Pacific that started on October 16. On October 31, this tour will come to an end.