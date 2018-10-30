image
Tuesday, October 30th 2018
English

get the
hottest gossip

Prince Harry has the cutest nickname for his soon to arrive baby

Other

Prince Harry has the cutest nickname for his soon to arrive baby

Prajakta AjgaonkarPrajakta Ajgaonkar   October 30 2018, 10.43 am
back
Meghan MarklenewsOtherPrince Harry
nextIt’s a boy: Sania Mirza and Shoaib Malik are the newest celebrity parents
ALSO READ

Meghan Markle makes a rare wardrobe malfunction, the internet is in splits

Royal Baby gets in the way of the Royal tour of the US

Meghan Markle’s Fiji dress has no royal price tag attached