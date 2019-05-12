Prince Harry 'named baby Archie after officer who saved his army career'

In Com Staff May 12 2019, 5.30 pm May 12 2019, 5.30 pm

The newest addition to the Royal Family was named as a tribute to the man credited with saving Prince Harry's military career. Major Tom Archer-Burton, who is known as Archie, is believed to be the inspiration for Baby Sussex. The Major was Prince Harry's commanding officer when he was in the army and helped him be deployed in Afghanistan. The 34-year-old credits Archie with saving his military career when it was ruled he could not fight in Iraq.

“It’s well known in Army circles, and Archie’s inner circle, that baby Archie is a nod to him," a source told The Sun. “The two men have stayed in regular contact, and Archie has met most of Harry’s family including Meghan. It’s an incredible honour but Archie is an incredibly modest chap, and won’t be making a big deal of it.” Major Archie has a distinguished career in the military. The 41-year-old was awarded a Long Service & Good Conduct Medal in October last year and cycled 120km through Kenya for charity last June.

Harry had served on a tour to Iraq

As well as attending the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's wedding in May last year, the Surrey-born officer sat just down the aisle from Boris Johnson when Will and Kate tied the knot. The biggest impact he had on Harry's life was when the prince was considering walking away from the army when he was told he couldn't serve in Iraq back in 2007. Major Archie convinced the Duke to stay on and later helped him keep his deployment to the battle zone out of the media's spotlight.

Harry's military career began in May 2005 when, after completing a period of work experience, Harry entered The Royal Military Academy Sandhurst to begin his training as an officer cadet.

Baby Archie has a big namesake

When he had successfully completed the course the royal was commissioned as an army officer on April 12, 2006, during a Sovereign's Parade watched by The Queen, the Duke of Edinburgh, the Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall. After moving down to Dorset to complete a Troop Leaders' Course, Harry rejoined his regiment in Windsor and was responsible for a troop of 11 soldiers and four Scimitar reconnaissance vehicles.

On February 28, 2008, it was revealed by the Ministry of Defence that the Duke had been secretly serving with the British Army in Helmand, Afghanistan for more than two months.