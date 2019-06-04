With his wife Meghan and Donald Trump at loggerheads, Prince Harry found himself in an awkward position yesterday as the US President visited the royals. He appeared to do all he could to avoid the US leader during a viewing of artefacts in the Buckingham Palace Picture Gallery. As Mr Trump and wife Melania looked at the treasures on the first day of their state visit to Britain, Harry stood at the back of the room with a face like thunder.
The meeting came after Mr Trump had branded Meghan “nasty” because she called him “divisive” and “misogynistic” during his 2016 presidential campaign. An onlooker at the gallery said, “Prince Harry certainly appeared to keep his distance from the president and the First Lady, during the walk round of the royal collection. “He stayed at the back of the room for the entire time, rocking back on his heels looking totally uninterested.”
‘Tonight we celebrate an alliance that has helped to ensure the safety and prosperity of both our peoples for decades, and which I believe will endure for many years to come.’ This evening, a State Banquet was held in the Ballroom at Buckingham Palace in honour of the State Visit of the President and Mrs Trump. In her speech at the banquet, The Queen spoke of the mutual aims and beliefs of both countries, saying, ‘Mr President, as we look to the future, I am confident that our common values and shared interests will continue to unite us.’ The Prince of Wales, The Duchess of Cornwall, The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, The Duke of York and The Earl and Countess of Wessex also attended the banquet. 📸 Press Association
Palace aides insisted the viewing was "not a structured procedure." Meghan avoided an embarrassing meeting with Mr Trump as she only gave birth to her and Harry's first child Archie four weeks ago. The Prince had attended a lunch with the President and his entourage before the gallery trip, but he was not at a lavish banquet for him at the Palace later.