Princess Charlotte and Prince George's private second visit to Kate's show garden

Princess Charlotte and Prince George had so much fun during their first visit to Kate's Chelsea Flower Show garden that they went back for a second private visit. They were allowed to play in a cordoned off section of Kate's exhibit yesterday morning after begging their mum to let them revisit the garden, according to reports.
Staff were forbidden from taking pictures of the royal youngsters, with one employee reportedly told to delete a snap by a police officer, the Daily Express reports. The prince and princess roamed around for about half an hour and also visited other gardens at the show, before the public were let in at 8 am. Kate, who has reportedly been to the site at least eight times in the last week, said her creation was intended to boost awareness about the physical and mental benefits of being among nature.
Members of the public have been queuing for hours to see the garden since the Chelsea Flower Show opened on Tuesday. Charlotte and George first visited the garden with their parents and younger brother Louis on Sunday, with Kensington Palace releasing heartwarming pictures of the trip. In one of the snaps Charlotte, four, and Prince George, five, are both sitting on a bridge, dipping their bare feet into a stream.
👀 We invite you to take a sneak peek at The Duchess of Cambridge’s #RHSChelsea ‘Back to Nature’ Garden! The woodland wilderness garden aims to get people back to nature, and highlight the benefits of the natural world on our mental and physical wellbeing. Speaking ahead of @The_RHS garden unveiling, The Duchess of Cambridge said: “In recent years I have focussed much of my work on the early years, and how instrumental they are for outcomes later in life. I believe that spending time outdoors when we are young can play a role in laying the foundations for children to become happy, healthy adults.” Some features of the #ChelseaFlowerShow garden include: 1. A swing seat hanging below the garden’s centrepiece, a high platform tree house, encouraging creative play and discovery for all generations. 2. The high platform tree house is inspired by a bird or animal nest and provides a wonderful place to retreat and look out through the trees. The treehouse is made from chestnut, with hazel, stag horn oak and larch nest cladding. 3/4. The garden is aiming to inspire interaction with the natural environment through its multi-sensory, green and blue plant scheme. The garden will be filled with incredible edibles, plants for craft activities, forest scents and a diverse range of plants, shrubs and trees of different heights and textures. The garden forms part of Her Royal Highness’s ongoing work on early childhood development and her mission to support efforts that give every child the best possible start in life. The Duchess has committed to making early childhood development the focus of her work in the years to come, and believes that providing children with the opportunity to spend time outdoors can play an important role.
In another shot, the princess, dressed in a floral frock, is holding onto a rope swing and looking back at the cameraman with an angelic smile on her face. Prince Louis, one, also got to try the rope swing in the show garden, with dad William, 36, balancing him on top of the ball.
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are very pleased to share some new photographs of their family as they visited the RHS Back to Nature Garden at the #ChelseaFlowerShow on Sunday afternoon. The photographs were taken by @mattporteous. The #RHSChelsea Back to Nature Garden, designed by The Duchess and award-winning landscape architects Andrée Davies and Adam White of Davies White Landscape Architects, is a woodland setting for families and communities to come together and connect with nature. Her Royal Highness is a strong advocate for the proven benefits the outdoors has on physical and mental health, and the positive impact that nature and the environment can have on childhood development in particular. Over the past months, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis have helped The Duchess gather moss, leaves and twigs to help decorate @The_RHS Back to Nature Garden. Hazel sticks collected by the family were also used to make the garden’s den. The Duchess told Monty Don in an interview for the BBC: “I really feel that nature and being interactive outdoors has huge benefits on our physical and mental wellbeing, particularly for young children. I really hope that this woodland that we have created really inspires families, kids and communities to get outside, enjoy nature and the outdoors, and spend quality time together.”
Another image shows the Duchess of Cambridge, who took a hands-on approach to designing the garden, with her left arm around a standing Louis - wearing shorts and a cardigan. He looks fascinated as he holds a stone with Kate kneeling at his side as they explore the RHS Back to Nature Garden at the Chelsea Flower Show on Sunday afternoon ahead of its public unveiling.
William and his two oldest children climbed into the tree house, while the duke also enjoyed a go on the swing. The photos, taken by Matt Porteous, were released by Kensington Palace as the Duchess promotes her garden which was inspired by her childhood and is aimed at encouraging children to play outdoors to benefit their mental health and development.