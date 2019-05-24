Princess Charlotte and Prince George's private second visit to Kate's show garden

In Com Staff May 24 2019, 5.19 pm May 24 2019, 5.19 pm

Princess Charlotte and Prince George had so much fun during their first visit to Kate's Chelsea Flower Show garden that they went back for a second private visit. They were allowed to play in a cordoned off section of Kate's exhibit yesterday morning after begging their mum to let them revisit the garden, according to reports.

Staff were forbidden from taking pictures of the royal youngsters, with one employee reportedly told to delete a snap by a police officer, the Daily Express reports. The prince and princess roamed around for about half an hour and also visited other gardens at the show, before the public were let in at 8 am. Kate, who has reportedly been to the site at least eight times in the last week, said her creation was intended to boost awareness about the physical and mental benefits of being among nature.

Members of the public have been queuing for hours to see the garden since the Chelsea Flower Show opened on Tuesday. Charlotte and George first visited the garden with their parents and younger brother Louis on Sunday, with Kensington Palace releasing heartwarming pictures of the trip. In one of the snaps Charlotte, four, and Prince George, five, are both sitting on a bridge, dipping their bare feet into a stream.

In another shot, the princess, dressed in a floral frock, is holding onto a rope swing and looking back at the cameraman with an angelic smile on her face. Prince Louis, one, also got to try the rope swing in the show garden, with dad William, 36, balancing him on top of the ball.

Another image shows the Duchess of Cambridge, who took a hands-on approach to designing the garden, with her left arm around a standing Louis - wearing shorts and a cardigan. He looks fascinated as he holds a stone with Kate kneeling at his side as they explore the RHS Back to Nature Garden at the Chelsea Flower Show on Sunday afternoon ahead of its public unveiling.

William and his two oldest children climbed into the tree house, while the duke also enjoyed a go on the swing. The photos, taken by Matt Porteous, were released by Kensington Palace as the Duchess promotes her garden which was inspired by her childhood and is aimed at encouraging children to play outdoors to benefit their mental health and development.