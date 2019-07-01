In Com Staff July 01 2019, 5.31 pm July 01 2019, 5.31 pm

Today, Princess Diana should have been celebrating her 58th birthday. She would have been surrounded by the people she loved most, and would probably have been inundated with kind wishes from fans and admirers around the world, just as she was on her final birthday. The mum-of-two turned 36 two months before her tragic death, and in a true testament to how much the British public cared about her, she was sent more than 90 bouquets of flowers and countless cards and messages.

But perhaps the most special birthday message came from her son Prince Harry, who was away at school on the day. Even though he wasn't there to celebrate with his mum, he called her up and made all his friends sing Happy Birthday down the phone to her. As well as her private family celebrations, Diana marked the occasion with a very glitzy public event - the Tate Gallery's 100th-anniversary celebration in London.

She wore a stunning black beaded dress that would become one of her most iconic looks, which Moroccan designer Jacques Azagury gave her as a birthday present earlier that day. She had planned to wear another dress to the event, but when the surprise package arrived at Kensington Palace that morning she changed her plans. Speaking to Hello! , Jacques said, "Diana loved it. I believe she had another dress to wear but ended up wearing mine."

She teamed it with a stunning emerald and diamond choker from the Royal Family's collection. It was originally gifted to Queen Mary by the Ladies of India in 1911, and the Queen gave it to Diana on a lifetime loan shortly after her wedding to Charles. The event, which was sponsored by Chanel, was a very glamorous event with an impressive guest list.

Diana was the guest of honour and took her brother Charles Spencer along with her. It was the last time he saw her. Speaking at her funeral just a few weeks later, he said, "The last time I saw Diana was on July 1, her birthday in London, when typically she was not taking time to celebrate her special day with friends but was guest of honour at a special charity fundraising evening."

"She sparkled, of course." In the months before her birthday, Diana really focused on her humanitarian work, working tirelessly on her charity projects including assisting Mother Teresa in New York and visiting Lahore to raise money for a cancer charity. Jacques said, "She was happier than I had ever seen her. "There was something about the way she carried herself; certain new-found confidence".