Princess Diana 'threw herself down stairs while pregnant in cry for attention'

Princess Diana 'threw herself down stairs while pregnant in cry for attention'

Ex-butler Paul Burrell says he found Princess Diana on the stairs following an "enormous clatter" while she was four months pregnant with Prince William.

