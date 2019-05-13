Princess Diana's niece, 28, 'dating 60-year-old £80m Whistles fashion tycoon'

In Com Staff May 13 2019, 10.52 pm May 13 2019, 10.52 pm

Princess Diana's niece, Lady Kitty Spencer, has been pictured with her 60-year-old millionaire 'boyfriend' for the first time. New pictures have emerged of the 28-year-old leaving the exclusive The Mark hotel in Manhattan, New York, with fashion tycoon Michael Lewis. The pair were seen at the same luxury hotel where the Duchess of Sussex, who just last week gave birth to her first son Archie, had her baby shower back in February.

Fashion icon Kitty first had her relationship with Lewis exposed in August last year. But the two still seem unwilling to be seen together as Lewis, who is head of high-end fashion brand Whistles, is pictured walking out of the hotel before Kitty. Pictures obtained by the MailOnline show him waiting on the footpath for their taxi to arrive and it's only when the Uber pulls up that the model emerges from the hotel hall and joins him. The pair then jump into the car and are whisked away by their driver.

Kitty, the eldest of Earl Spencer's children, captured national attention when she attended her cousin's Prince Harry and Meghan's wedding at Windsor Castle last year. The model, who is Diana's brother's eldest daughter, looked incredible in a stunning green Dolce & Gabbana dress. It wasn't long before people started noting how she inherited Princess Diana's natural beauty and classy fashion sense.

Kitty said the royal wedding massively boost her popularity, with her Instagram followers going from 17,000 to half a million. Within a week she had been made an ambassador for Italian luxury jewellery brand Bulgari and her life has been non-stop ever since. Kitty was born in 1990 and grew up in South Africa with her mum. She studied psychology, politics and English literature at the University of Cape Town. She previously dated Italian property tycoon Niccolò Barattieri di San Pietro, to whom she had been linked from 2014 until their split up in 2017.