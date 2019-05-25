Priyanaka Chopra Jonas' Ethiopian visit focuses on children who have fled conflict zones

Almas Khateeb May 25 2019, 1.30 pm May 25 2019, 1.30 pm

The Met Gala and the Cannes Film Festival have kept Priyanka Chopra Jonas busy for the last few weeks. While those were her professional commitments, she's back to her humanitarian ones. As UNICEF's Goodwill Ambassador, Chopra visited Ethiopia to meet refugee children who have fled various humanitarian crises and violent conflict. “Children uprooted from their homes by war and disaster endure the most disruption to their lives. They miss out on education, healthcare and stability, which makes them extremely vulnerable to violence, abuse or exploitation,” said the Quantico actor.

The Bambasi refugee camp is home to more than 17,000 refugees, mainly from Sudan. The Hitsats and Adi-Harush camps are currently housing approximately 55,000 refugees from Eritrea. Priyanka Chopra Jonas made it a point to visit these as part of her humanitarian role. At the primary school in the Bambasi refugee camp, Chopra met an eight-year-old Zulfa Ata Ey, one of 6,000 students enrolled there. “Zulfa is just one of so many students I met that are eager to be in school,” said PeeCee as Zulfa's desire to learn has catapulted her to the top of her class.

“It was amazing to walk into classrooms packed with students eager to learn,” she continued. “So long as children have access to education, there is hope. UNICEF is supporting the government in training teachers, supplying books, and building schools and classrooms so that all children enjoy their right to education, no matter who they are or what their migration status is.”

“These camps sit very close to the neighbouring “host” Ethiopian community . . . Like their refugee peers, Ethiopians in these communities also struggle with poverty and limited resources. Having programmes available for both communities brings equal opportunities to all the children here – education, nutrition and health services – things every single child needs to survive and thrive," added Chopra.