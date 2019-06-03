In Com Staff June 03 2019, 1.06 pm June 03 2019, 1.06 pm

Meghan Markle's close pal Priyanka Chopra has declared public criticism of the Duchess "has to do with racism". The actress, 36, has spoken out about her friendship with the Duchess Of Sussex, 37, and insisted any negativity aimed the royal has to do with her bi-racial heritage. Meghan is the daughter of a black mother and white father, and Priyanka is adamant the royal has fallen victim to racist attitude. In an interview with the Sunday Times Magazine, she was asked whether the criticism Meghan has faced is linked to racism and she replied, "For sure, 100 per cent." Priyanka explained, "I’ve seen that [public criticism of Meghan] and it’s really unfortunate. But if there’s anyone who can handle it, it’s her. Of course, it has to do with racism, it’s an obvious reason."

Priyanka went on to insist Meghan has remained totally "herself" since marrying Prince Harry and becoming a member of the royal family. She added, "The beauty of Meg is that she's been herself through all of this. A lot of people got to know her after everything, but I knew her before and she's the same chick. What you see know is authentically her." Meghan and Priyanka have been friends since 2016 when they met at a TV event and they bonded over their shared views about the world. Priyanka added of her friend, "Meghan is such a progressive, modern girl. She's what the world is today - a self-made woman who looks like each one of us... She's stunning, but she is so completely herself."