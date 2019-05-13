Queen gives Meghan Markle and Prince Harry another new home in the Buckingham Palace

In Com Staff May 13 2019, 10.51 pm May 13 2019, 10.51 pm

The Queen has given new parents Prince Harry and Meghan Markle another new home inside the walls of Buckingham Palace. The couple and Baby Archie, like many other members of the Royal Family, will have their own London base for when they're staying in the capital. After splitting from the Kensington Palace household earlier this year, leaving the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge behind, the couple set up their own office at Buckingham Palace.

And now the Mail on Sunday reports that they have also been given a suite of rooms inside the famous building. It's not yet known which rooms they've been given, how big it will be or how close they will be to granny the Queen. Last month Meghan and Harry moved out of their small two-bedroom cottage in Kensington Palace to set up a family home in Windsor's Frogmore Cottage . But this means they are about an hour's drive from the capital.

Speaking to the Mail, a source stressed that it's standard procedure for members of the Royal Family who live outside London to be given a place to stay in the capital. The Queen's sons Prince Andrew, who lives in Windsor, and Prince Edward, whose home is in Bagshot Heath in Surrey and Berkshire, both have apartments in the Palace. Meghan and Harry's Frogmore Cottage home underwent a massive £3million renovation before they moved in. Work to turn the Grade II listed building into a family home overran meaning their move-in date was delayed, but they still

The home was gifted to the Duke and Duchess by the Queen last year, with Kensington Palace saying Windsor is a "very special place" for the couple.

They enlisted the help of designer Vicky Charles to turn the building into their dream home. Vicky is behind the design of the trendy Soho Farmhouse, a favourite hangout of Meghan and Harry and where Meghan is believed to have spent three days on her hen do. We don't know much about the house, but there is, of course, a nursery for Baby Archie.

The couple reportedly picked a gender-neutral design as they didn't know if they were having a boy or a girl, and Meghan is believed to have picked vegan paints. Some paints use milk products or beeswax as a binder and can be tested on animals before being deemed safe for use.