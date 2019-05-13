  3. Other
Queen gives Meghan Markle and Prince Harry another new home - in Buckingham Palace

Other

Queen gives Meghan Markle and Prince Harry another new home in the Buckingham Palace

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry live in Frogmore Cottage in Windsor, but the Queen has now given them a London bas

back
ArchieBritish royalsBuckingham PalaceDuchess of SussexDuke and Duchess of SussexDuke of SussexKensington PalaceMeghan MarkleMeghan Markle babyPrince HarryRoyal babyRoyal family of Sussex
nextMeghan's hidden tribute to Princess Diana as she releases Archie picture for Mother's Day

within