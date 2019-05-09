Rahul Gandhi's lookalike gains 20 kg, changes hairstyle to NOT look like him

Ranjini Maitra May 09 2019, 3.17 pm May 09 2019, 3.17 pm

A lookalike who is tired of bearing the consequences of being a lookalike and doesn't want to be a lookalike anymore! As funny as that sounds, that is what is happening to Surat-based Prashant Sethi, the lookalike of Rahul Gandhi. Although a BJP supporter himself, Prashant was initially pleased with comparisons coming his way, but not anymore!

Prashant, who owns an eatery in Surat, was first spotted ahead of the 2014 Lok Sabha Elections and people began to discuss his uncanny similarities with the Congress President. Prashant was also offered a Bollywood film is what he claims. However, it is this resemblance with Rahul that also led him to being trolled on the internet as well. Add to that the Pappu jokes!

“I don’t wish to be known as a Rahul Gandhi lookalike. Of course, he is a national leader and I respect him, but I am a BJP supporter and I favour Narendra Modi. I turned down a Bollywood movie too for the same reason," he told Times of India. "Rahul has no major achievements to talk about, as a citizen, I had high hopes from him," he added.

His wife Gunjan, however, believes he looks like actor Neil Nitin Mukesh! "It is better to be the lookalike of a Bollywood celebrity instead of an Indian politician," she said. Gunjan clearly is not fond of politicians!

We are curious to know which film was he approached for, though