Ramdev Baba unveils Patanjali's clothing line and it's so basic

Earlier this year, it was reported that Baba Ramdev plans to enter the apparel business under his brand, Patanjali. It has finally taken place as on Monday, Baba Ramdev inaugurated the first store in New Delhi on the auspicious day of Dhanteras. Called Patanjali Pradhan, the yoga guru is planning to have 100 stores all the country.

According to PTI, Baba Ramdev is planning to have a turnover of Rs 1000 crore. The yoga guru said, "This year, we would have a network of 100 stores ranging between 500-2,500 sq feet. We are aiming a turnover of around Rs 1,000 crore in the next fiscal. It would also be available online by next year. We are working on it." There are three sections under the brand named Livfit, Aastha and Sanskar.

Ramdev Baba stated that their rates would be 30-40 per cent less than international brands like Adidas and Puma. He also stated that western brands dominate the fashion industry and with Patanjali Paridhan they would boost Swadeshi products.

Let’s don the ‘Swadeshi Gaurav’. Get these three Patanjali Paridhan products (1 Jeans 👖 & 2 T-Shirts👕) worth Rs 7000 in only Rs 1100 in this festive season. Join our Swadeshi movement to end the loot of multinational companies 🙏 pic.twitter.com/EGbEdmtX87 — Swami Ramdev (@yogrishiramdev) November 5, 2018

By the way, if you are in New Delhi, you guys should rush to Patanjali Paridhan as there’s actually a very good discount being offered at the store. Ramdev Baba himself took to Twitter to inform that 1 jeans and 2 t-shirts worth Rs 7000 will only cost you Rs 1100. Now isn’t that great?