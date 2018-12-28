Ratan Tata has had a glorious past; will he continue to shine in the years to come? Ganesha speaks

The backbone of any economic development? A string of flourishing businesses. After all, it is money that carries forward society’s materialistic development. And, it is the big-shot business houses which drive a good part of economic growth. This statement is truer for India, which is an emerging market and, let's wish, an economic superpower in the future. And, we cannot, just cannot talk about Indian business without mentioning the coolest of them all, Ratan Naval Tata.

For all of you who were sleeping under a rock, Ratan Tata is a leading Indian industrialist, investor, philanthropist and the former chairman of Tata Sons. Tata was also chairman of the Tata Group, from 1991 to 2012, then served again, as interim chairman, from the 24th of October 2016 through February 2017, and continues to head its charitable trusts. He is the recipient of two of the highest civilian awards of India – Padma Vibhushan (2008) and Padma Bhushan (2000). We only have one word for him: Respect!

Ratan Tata has been regarded as the doyen of the new era of business enterprises in India. Ratan Tata is a legendary entrepreneur and one of India's most successful business barons, whose dream of conquering the world through intelligence, entrepreneurship, and perseverance is still on. We sure do hope that it comes true!

Ratan Tata has had a glorious past. Will he continue to shine in the years to come?

Astrological Observations:

Looking at his Surya Kundli, we find that Mercury, the Lord of the 7th and 10th houses is in conjunction with Sun, the Lord of the 9th house, which is located in the ascendant yielding fruitful results. Besides, Saturn is placed in the 4th house and is aspecting the 10th house, which will help in wise long-term decisions. Thus, largely the planetary picture seems conducive and supportive.

As the planetary picture is conducive, Ratan Tata is going to retain his absolute charm and importance. Yep, he will continue to rock and will not easily lose his respect in the upcoming year.

The auspicious Planet Jupiter is passing through his Expenses house and aspecting his health house, which can give him some stress. But, don’t worry, if he controls his worries, he will for sure avoid the worsening of his health. Phew!

On the other hand, his a-uh-mazing organisation is likely to bag some cool new and important projects. Well, at least his planets say so. This brilliant development may enthuse him, and it can even elevate his attitude making him healthier and more active. Loosely translated, if he stays happy, he can do wonders and hence, he should not wait for any goddamn external factors to make him happy.

Saturn the tough taskmaster, which causes stress, is passing over his natal Venus-Sun-Mercury. This is going to be a negative transit. This planetary position may not allow him a smooth sail. It may create some unwanted physical health issues (ouch!).

In fact, the phase beginning from the 7th of March 2019 may cause him more health issues. But, he can’t do anything except for being very very careful in these matters. And as if things weren’t rough enough, he may even face some difficulties with the government which may present him additional challenges. In a nutshell, it's not going to be an easy future for him (sad face!). But, we wish him all the luck and hope that he shines through all this BS.