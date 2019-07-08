Mirror July 08 2019, 5.41 pm July 08 2019, 5.41 pm

Have any photos been as eagerly anticipated as those from the christening of Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor? On Sunday, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex delighted the public by releasing two simple images from the day, giving us a proper look at their tiny son. At first glance, the photos don't give away a huge amount about the christening, but, as ever, the royal fans have been poring over them, leaving no stone unturned in their quest for more insight.

William doesn't look happy at all!! And Kate has a forced smile on her face. — TrixieP (@TrixieParson) July 6, 2019

What’s wrong with William’s face? He big 😡 about something? — TheJsTia (@TheJsTia1) July 6, 2019

One observation which has cropped up repeatedly relates to the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge. Many of followers of the Sussexes and Cambridges have been left puzzling over the facial expressions of William in particular, describing it as 'sour' and 'awkward'.

While Kate was praised for her outfit, she also came under fire for her stiff body language. Another Twitter user went all-out and critiqued other members of the party, writing:

"Harry manspreading in the christening pix [sic]. Princess Di's sister's body language next to Doria is awkward and a royal stylist upgraded her yoga pants. William & Kate look stiff. Why was everyone freaking out for a glimpse of this? Cute baby though." Of course, given the stubborn royal feud rumours which refuse to die, the reaction to Wills and Kate could be a case of "confirmation bias", i.e. people think they've fallen out with Harry and Meghan, so, therefore, interpret the images as reflecting this.