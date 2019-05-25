Royal fans slam Kate Middleton for 'breaking protocol' by kissing Queen, but they're wrong

In Com Staff May 25 2019, 12.12 am May 25 2019, 12.12 am

The Duchess of Cambridge greeted her husband's grandmother the Queen with a sweet kiss on the cheek as she arrived at the Chelsea Flower Show. The Monarch had a preview tour of the garden Kate designed for the show, which was inspired by her childhood and things which are special to members of the Royal Family. After spending the day promoting the garden, Kate and Wills disappeared for a quick outfit change and were then back at the entrance ready to greet the Queen. She joked that they looked "smart" before giving them both a kiss on the cheek. But many fans were outraged, believing Kate had broken lots of rules by kissing the Queen. But as usual, they were wrong.

But it's actually pretty normal for the Royals to greet each other with a kiss on the cheek at less formal events. Over the years we've seen the Queen greet many of her relatives - including Prince Harry, Camilla, and Kate - this way.

For the Queen's visit, the Kate wore a blue and white floral-patterned Erdem dress and William put on a navy suit and a blue tie. As the Queen walked up to the couple she quipped, "You're all looking very tidy." William replies, "Well, I've smartened up", which is greeted by a warm smile from his granny and laughs from everyone around them.

The Queen also joked about him changing out of his "green clothes".The monarch wasn't the first royal to have a look around, and Kate and Wills took their children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis to have a play on Sunday evening. They released a series of beautiful photos and a video, showing the kids playing in the stream, exploring the den and having a go on the swing.